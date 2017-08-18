Students move back to college

By Published:
University of Dayton, Campus, Dayton, UD
University of Dayton (Photo: Provided by University of Dayton)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Friday was move-in day for college students at the University of Dayton.

Assistant VP of student development, Cari Wallace said she was excited to see students on campus.

“It’s our favorite day of the year at the University of Dayton. We really roll our the red carpet. This year is our largest class ever. We are excited about that,” Wallace said.

With record numbers of students heading to UD, more than 400 volunteers were on hand to help move students into their new home.

“Our football team, several of the student athlete groups. Lots of our blue crew leaders.”

As dorms fill to capacity, the volunteers at UD are making moving simple.

Students and their parents pull up and the volunteers do all the heavy lifting.

“It keeps the lots moving. It keeps the lines moving and allows to bring in lots of cars over a short period of time,” Wallace said.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s