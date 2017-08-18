Students move back to college

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday was move-in day for college students at the University of Dayton.

Assistant VP of student development, Cari Wallace said she was excited to see students on campus.

“It’s our favorite day of the year at the University of Dayton. We really roll our the red carpet. This year is our largest class ever. We are excited about that,” Wallace said.

With record numbers of students heading to UD, more than 400 volunteers were on hand to help move students into their new home.

“Our football team, several of the student athlete groups. Lots of our blue crew leaders.”

As dorms fill to capacity, the volunteers at UD are making moving simple.

Students and their parents pull up and the volunteers do all the heavy lifting.

“It keeps the lots moving. It keeps the lines moving and allows to bring in lots of cars over a short period of time,” Wallace said.