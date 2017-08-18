University of New Mexico joins craft beer rush

By Published:
This undated photo provided by Learfield Sports Properties/University of New Mexico shows "Lobo Red" craft beer. University of New Mexico officials with the athletics department announced Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, that the university has partnered with Kellys Brew Pub to release "Lobo Red" with the ale packaged in red cans featuring the official Lobos logo. (Learfield Sports Properties.University of New Mexico via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is now joining the craft beer craze.

Officials with the athletics department announced Thursday morning that the university has partnered with Kellys Brew Pub to release “Lobo Red.” The ale will be packaged in red cans featuring the official Lobos logo.

New Mexico State University had already announced its ale, “Pistol Pete’s 88.”

The schools are among a handful of universities and colleges in the U.S. to reach branding deals involving alcoholic beverages as fundraising becomes more challenging and as lawmakers cut state financing from their higher education budgets.

