University of New Mexico joins craft beer rush

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The University of New Mexico is now joining the craft beer craze.

Officials with the athletics department announced Thursday morning that the university has partnered with Kellys Brew Pub to release “Lobo Red.” The ale will be packaged in red cans featuring the official Lobos logo.

New Mexico State University had already announced its ale, “Pistol Pete’s 88.”

The schools are among a handful of universities and colleges in the U.S. to reach branding deals involving alcoholic beverages as fundraising becomes more challenging and as lawmakers cut state financing from their higher education budgets.