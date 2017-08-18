Woman hurt after car loses control, hits pole

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized after a single-car crash in Dayton.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Main Street and Woodruff Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say the woman lost control of her car. It hit a telephone pole.

Initial calls indicated the woman was trapped inside the car, but when police arrived at the scene, she was out of the vehicle.

The woman was taken to Grandview Medical Center. Police say she was unconscious when she was taken from the scene by an ambulance.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation. A cause of the crash hasn’t been released yet.