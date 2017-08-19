A few morning showers today. Some sun this afternoon.

This morning expect a few showers, but most of the rain will be over by this afternoon.  Sunshine will increase across the Miami Valley this afternoon.  If you are heading east towards Columbus, there will be afternoon showers and a few storms possible.

TODAY:  Mixed clouds and sun with a chance of a few morning showers.  High 82

TONIGHT:  Clearing and mild.  Low 62

SUNDAY:  Mostly sunny and warmer.  High 86

SUNDAY NIGHT:  Mainly clear skies and mild.  Low 66

Very warm and more humid conditions return early next week, and right now it looks mostly clear for the solar eclipse on Monday!  It will be fun to see what impact the eclipse will have on our afternoon temperatures when 90% of the solar disk is blocked.  We may actually see temperatures drop a bit in the afternoon.  The forecast calls for a high of 88 on Monday.  A cold front moves in later Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

