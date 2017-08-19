Clear The Shelters day is here

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday is the day to add a member to your family with Clear The Shelters Day.

WDTN has partnered with SICSA and the Humane Society of Greater Dayton as part of a nationwide event to find pets their forever homes.

Our partner shelters are offering discounted adoption Saturday to get as many animals adopted as they can.

SICSA adoption coordinator Jessie Sullivan said, “There’s certainly nothing more satisfying than having an empty kennel at the end of the day and feeling like all of the animals went to loving homes.”

Tundra is going to his new home thanks you Clear The Shelters. (WDTN Photo)

Learn more about Clear The Shelters by going to the website and head out to one of our partner shelters to find that special new family member of your own.