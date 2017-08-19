Dragons beat Captains in 10

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The Dayton Dragons scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to break a 6-6 tie and then held on to defeat the Lake County Captains 8-7 in 10 innings on Saturday night. The Dragons have won four of their last six games.

The Dragons built an early 5-0 lead, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning, another in the second, and two more in the third. Taylor Trammell’s run-scoring double brought in Randy Ventura to get the scoring started, and Trammell scored on Bruce Yari’s single to right to make it 2-0. In the second, Michael Beltre doubled to drive in Carlos Rivero from first base to extend the lead to 3-0. In the third, Taylor Sparks belted a solo home run, his first with the Dragons, to make it 4-0. Three batters later, Malik Collymore doubled to left to drive in John Sansone from first base to give the Dragons a five-run lead.

After Lake County scored one in the bottom of the fourth, Sansone connected on a long home run to left field in the top of the fifth, his 12th homer of the year, to make it 6-1.

But Lake County responded with four runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 6-5, and then tied the game with one run in the eighth.

Rivero opened the Dragons 10th inning with a double to right, his third hit and second double of the night. Beltre delivered a sacrifice bunt that was fielded by pitcher Henry Martinez, who threw wildly to first base as Rivero scored and Beltre raced around to third. Ventura’s fly ball to right brought in Beltre to make it 8-6.

Lake County’s Emmanual Tapia, the Midwest League home run leader, opened the bottom of the 10th with his 26th homer of the year to make it 8-7. Dragons reliever Aaron Fossas retired the next three hitters to end the game.

Dragons starting pitcher Matt Blandino worked five innings, allowing five runs on seven hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Blandino retired the first nine batters of the game but struggled the second time through the batting order as Lake County combined to go 7 for 12 over the fourth and fifth innings.

Moises Nova worked two scoreless innings before Joel Kuhnel allowed the tying run in the eighth. Fossas (4-1) worked the final two innings for the win.

The Dragons finished with 13 hits. Rivero had his first three-hit game with the Dragons. Ventura and Collymore each had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-37, 59-66) battle the Captains (23-32, 50-74) in the third game of the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:30. Wennington Romero (3-10, 5.24) will start for the Dragons against Lake County’s Brady Aiken (5-12, 4.74).