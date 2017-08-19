Gennett hits grand slam, Reds beat Braves

Associated Press Published:

ATLANTA (AP) — Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds beat struggling Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 11-8 on Saturday night.

Teheran, expected to be the Braves’ ace for a fifth straight year, set an Atlanta record by losing his ninth straight home decision. He dropped to 1-9 with a 6.98 ERA in 13 starts at SunTrust Park.

Gennett’s 21st homer, his third grand slam this season and fourth of career, made it 11-4 in the ninth. The Braves scored four runs in the bottom half, but Michael Lorenzen, the second Cincinnati pitcher of the inning, earned his second save after Blake Wood failed to retire a batter and allowed the four runs.

Robert Stephenson (1-4) gave up three hits, three walks and two runs — one earned — in five innings. He struck out five, but had some struggles, dropping a ball at first base, hitting a batter and throwing a bunt attempt into the Atlanta dugout.

