Local racial justice advocates hold Charlottesville solidarity rally in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people are in Centerville holding a rally in solidarity with Charlottesville.

The event organized by the Greater Dayton Chapter of Showing Up For Racial Justice Up For Racial is being held at the city municipal building on West Spring Valley Road. It is part of a national day of action with similar demonstrations across the county to confront white supremacy.

A potion of the right lane going into the library on Spring Valley Road is blocked by police cruisers and cones. Traffic is being controlled as a precaution for protesters amid recent incidents in Charlottesville and Barcelona.

