Local racial justice advocates hold Charlottesville solidarity rally in Centerville

WDTN Staff Published:

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of people are in Centerville holding a rally in solidarity with Charlottesville.

The event organized by the Greater Dayton Chapter of Showing Up For Racial Justice Up For Racial is being held at the city municipal building on West Spring Valley Road. It is part of a national day of action with similar demonstrations across the county to confront white supremacy.

A potion of the right lane going into the library on Spring Valley Road is blocked by police cruisers and cones. Traffic is being controlled as a precaution for protesters amid recent incidents in Charlottesville and Barcelona.

We will have more from the rally during on 2 News at 6.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s