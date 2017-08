TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A fatal single car crash is under investigation in Troy.

According to our partners at the Troy Daily News, David Weaver, 73, of Troy, died after veering off the roadway around 8:30 p.m. Friday. Weaver was driving westbound on State Route 41 near Childrens Home-Casstown Road, when he veered off the right side of the road, striking a tree.

Deputies say Weaver sustained fatal injuries as the result of the crash.

No drugs or alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.