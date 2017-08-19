Man Who Adopted Dog With Heart Murmur: I Have One Too!

Each of the more than 47,000 pets adopted as part of this year’s Clear the Shelters event has a special story, and this is no exception.

A man named John arrived at the Bergen County Animal Shelter in New Jersey looking for a nice, quiet dog for a companion friend.

 

Shelter volunteers had been hoping to find a forever home for a little chihuahua mix who had at BCAS for a long time.

They introduced the little dog to John and the two took an instant liking to each other.

 

“There’s only one issue,” the shelter volunteer told John. “He has a heart murmur.”

“That’s terrific!” John said. “I have a heart murmur too!”

 

It was a perfect match.

More than 90 area shelters waived or reduced adoption fees on Saturday for Clear the Shelters, an annual adoption event sponsored by NBC 4 New York and Telemundo 47. To find a participating shelter, click here.

Photo Credit: Pat Battle

