More than a dozen animals find forever homes during Clear The Shelters Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than a handful of animals out of shelters and in a loving home Saturday.

Saturday 2 NEWS partnered with two local shelters to take part in a nationwide pet adoption initiative.

A line of people waited outside the doors Saturday morning hoping to walk out with a new pet.

Gaby Teran told 2 NEWS about her newest canine friend. “He was just so sweet, and as soon as I walked up he tried to give me his paw and I just started crying.”

Elmer was one of the first to find his new parents at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

They typically have up to 150 animals in their facility.

Jessica Garringer, Marketing and PR Manager for the Humane Society said, “So we literally have a chinchilla running around in a ball right now. We have rabbits, guinea pigs. In addition, we have cats and dogs as well.”

Arianna Williams said, “They’re just sitting there and they’re just waiting for that right family to come up and get them. So it worked out for us today.”

It also worked out for Mr. Wright. Vince Calautti and his wife found their new pet at SICSA. The special name your price adoption helped solidify their decision.

“It’ll be nice to have another animal in the house,” said Christina Baker who lost a pet last year and knew she wanted to adopt a friend for Maizy.

Baker said, “It was a very long grieving process. They are a family member. They’re there when your family’s not there.”

Family members in the form of 15 dogs and 35 cats to start the day.

Jessie Sullivan, Adoptions Manager at SICSA said, “Not only is it great for all of those animals who find homes today, but going into next week we have empty kennels – that means we can bring in a whole new group of animals next week and work on saving their lives too.”

While the special price adoption rates ended Saturday you can still adopt. To check out the animals head Clear the Shelters.