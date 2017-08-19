Man wanted in deadly Riverside shooting arrested

By Published: Updated:
This image shows Sterling Roberts' booking photo in South Carolina. Roberts was wanted in connection with a shooting in Riverside that killed a man Tuesday. (Photo: Spartanburg County, S.C. Sheriff's Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WDTN) – The man wanted for a deadly shooting in Riverside has been captured in South Carolina.

According to a police report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy parked outside of a Circle K around 11:10 p.m. Friday noticed a man identified as Sterling Roberts from Centerville, Ohio, near a vehicle across the street making hand gestures in the deputy’s direction.

The reports says Roberts produced a rifle from his vehicle and began firing across the street at the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy drove to a safer location, got out with his patrol rifle and gave verbal commands at which time Roberts surrendered.

Roberts was taken into custody without incident. Deputies learned there was also a warrant out of Dayton for Roberts for weapons offenses.

Riverside Police Chief Frank Robbinson said Thursday the U.S. Marshal Service had joined the hunt for Roberts in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed 35-year-old Robert Lee Caldwell of Beavercreek Township.

Roberts is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility. There No word on when he will be brought back to Ohio.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s