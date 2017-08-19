Man wanted in deadly Riverside shooting arrested

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WDTN) – The man wanted for a deadly shooting in Riverside has been captured in South Carolina.

According to a police report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy parked outside of a Circle K around 11:10 p.m. Friday noticed a man identified as Sterling Roberts from Centerville, Ohio, near a vehicle across the street making hand gestures in the deputy’s direction.

The reports says Roberts produced a rifle from his vehicle and began firing across the street at the deputy’s vehicle. The deputy drove to a safer location, got out with his patrol rifle and gave verbal commands at which time Roberts surrendered.

Roberts was taken into custody without incident. Deputies learned there was also a warrant out of Dayton for Roberts for weapons offenses.

Riverside Police Chief Frank Robbinson said Thursday the U.S. Marshal Service had joined the hunt for Roberts in relation to the Tuesday homicide that killed 35-year-old Robert Lee Caldwell of Beavercreek Township.

Roberts is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Facility. There No word on when he will be brought back to Ohio.