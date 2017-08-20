A warm and humid summer day.

Lots of sunshine in the forecast for today.  It will be warm and humid this afternoon for outdoor activities.  High pressure will remain in the Ohio Valley through Monday.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and warmer.  High 87

TONIGHT:  Mainly clear skies and mild.  Low 67

MONDAY: Hot and humid with partly to mostly sunny skies. High 88

The biggest question for Monday will be cloud cover that may affect viewing the solar eclipse.  A storm system across Iowa and Illinois may cause high clouds to push across parts of western Ohio.  The exact timing of this shield of clouds and it’s thickness will be based on storm activity Monday afternoon to our west.

The solar eclipse timing for Dayton:  It starts at 1:02 PM, peaks with about 90% coverage of the sun at 2:28 PM and ends at 3:51 PM.  The total time for the solar eclipse is expected to be 2 hours and 49 minutes.

