Dragons win as Siri reaches MWL milestone

EASTLAKE, Ohio – Dayton’s Jose Siri hit a home run and stole a base to become the first Midwest League player since 1982 to reach 20 home runs and 40 steals in a season as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 8-3 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons have won five of their last seven games overall and have taken two of the first three in the four-game set at Lake County.

The Dragons opened the game with back-to-back home runs. Randy Ventura hit the second pitch of the contest for a homer to left field, and Siri hit the very next pitch over the left field fence as well. Ventura’s home run was his first of the year while Siri’s was his 20th.

The Dragons added three more runs in the third inning, taking advantage of two Lake County throwing errors, and then tacked on three more in the fourth to build their lead to 8-0.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero (4-10) matched a career high with nine strikeouts as he earned the win. Romero went six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with no walks. Carlos Machorro earned his first save, going three scoreless innings while allowing just one hit with no walks and four strikeouts.

The Dragons seven-hit attack was led by Ventura, who was 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored, and a walk. Bruce Yari had two hits and drove in three runs.

The Dragons have scored eight runs in each of their last two games, the first times they have reached that total since July 19.

Centerville High School product Ryan Colegate fired four and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief for Lake County, allowing just two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (18-37, 59-66) close out the four-game series with the Captains (23-32, 50-74) on Monday night at 7:00. Scott Moss (12-6, 3.48) will start for the Dragons against Lake County’s Juan Hillman (6-8, 5.98). Moss needs one victory to move into a tie for fourth place on the Dragons all-time single-season wins list. The club record for wins in a season is 15, by Ryan Mottl in 2001.

Notes: The back-to-back home runs by Ventura and Siri marked the second time this season that consecutive Dragons have hit home runs. Siri and Taylor Trammell connected on July 10 vs. South Bend…Dragons infielder Hector Vargas, who left Saturday’s game after being hit on the hand with a pitch, did not play on Sunday, but his absence from the lineup is expected to be brief. He might be available on Monday.