Police investigating fatal crash on U.S. 35 in Dayton

By Published: Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a fatal crash on U.S 35 east near Interstate 75 in Dayton.

Sergeant Leslie Bunch at Regional Dispatch says the crash happened on the ramp to Interstate 75 South around 10:00 a.m Sunday and involved two vehicles. A person in one of the cars died at the scene. The sergeant says the driver of the other vehicle drove to Miami Valley Hospital where their condition is not known.

The ramp to Interstate 75 south from U.S 35 east is closed while crews clear the scene.

2 NEWS will stay on top of this situation and will update when more information becomes available.

