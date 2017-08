SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Redmond Road south of Old Columbus Road in Clark County.

Troopers say 51-year-old Gary Jacks of Catawba was traveling west on Redmond Road when he drove off the side of the road and hit a tree 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Mr. Jacks died at the scene. He was not wearing his seat belt at the time.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have played a part in the crash.