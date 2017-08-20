Miami Valley prepares for solar eclipse Monday

By Published: Updated:
This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see suns edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The clock is ticking for Miami Valley to experience the total solar eclipse Monday afternoon. Thousands across the Miami Valley are getting ready for the big day.

Patience paid off Sunday for people waiting in line out Centerville-Washington Township Library. Annalyse Christ camped out all night to make sure she got a pair of glasses.

“I got here,” Christ said. “At 7 o’clock last night.”

18 hours later and Christ has no regrets.

“It was so worth it,” Christ said. “It was so worth it.”

Solar eclipse glasses are becoming nearly impossible to find.

“I don’t think we have any idea,” Library Community Relations Manager Georgia Mergler said. “What the demand would be.”

If you’re lucky enough to get a pair, make sure they have an ISO logo.

That wasn’t the case in Piqua where the library is issuing a warning after handing out glasses part of a widespread Amazon recall.

Doctors are warning everyone who’s watching, to do so with those special glasses.

Christ is one of thousands traveling to places like Bowling Green, Kentucky where the moon will be completely covering the sun.

“So excited,” Christ said. “I feel like this is once in a lifetime.”

