Miami Valley prepares for solar eclipse Monday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The clock is ticking for Miami Valley to experience the total solar eclipse Monday afternoon. Thousands across the Miami Valley are getting ready for the big day.

Patience paid off Sunday for people waiting in line out Centerville-Washington Township Library. Annalyse Christ camped out all night to make sure she got a pair of glasses.

“I got here,” Christ said. “At 7 o’clock last night.”

18 hours later and Christ has no regrets.

“It was so worth it,” Christ said. “It was so worth it.”

Solar eclipse glasses are becoming nearly impossible to find.

“I don’t think we have any idea,” Library Community Relations Manager Georgia Mergler said. “What the demand would be.”

If you’re lucky enough to get a pair, make sure they have an ISO logo.

That wasn’t the case in Piqua where the library is issuing a warning after handing out glasses part of a widespread Amazon recall.

Doctors are warning everyone who’s watching, to do so with those special glasses.

Christ is one of thousands traveling to places like Bowling Green, Kentucky where the moon will be completely covering the sun.

“So excited,” Christ said. “I feel like this is once in a lifetime.”