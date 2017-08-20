Police looking for person of interest in Xenia stabbing

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a person of interest in a stabbing in Xenia.

According to Captain Alonzo Wilson, police were called to a home on Center Street near Cincinnati Avenue after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on a reported stabbing. Captain Alonso says two men were arguing when 30-year-old Ralph Wright, Jr. of Fairborn was stabbed in the neck. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he is stable.

Police have named 41-year-old Michael Grooms of Xenia as a person of interest. If anyone knows of Mr. Grooms’ whereabouts, they’re asked to call Xenia police at 937-372-9901.