FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Fairborn.

Dispatch for the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says crews were called to Wilkerson Road near Mud Run Road on a two car crash with people trapped just before 4:00 p.m. Sunday.

CareFlight was called to the scene but was canceled.

Troopers say two people were killed.

The cause is under investigation.