Trotwood building fire claims life of woman, dog

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – A building fire in Trotwood claims the life of a woman and a dog.

Crews were dispatched to a fire at a structure on East Main Street near South Broadway Street at 7:00 a.m. Sunday. Whey they arrived the found smoke coming out of the two story building.

Fire officials at the scene say an occupant alerted fire crews that a woman was trapped upstairs. Crews found her and transported her to an area hospital where she later died. A dog that was found on the second floor was given oxygen, but it also died.

The State Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate.

It has been several years since the city of Trotwood has had a fatal fire.