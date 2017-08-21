Catalan police shoot man with possible explosive

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Regional police in Spain say they have shot a man who was wearing possible explosives belt in a town outside Barcelona.

It was not clear if the man was Younes Abouyaaqoub, the 22-year-old fugitive that Spain has been searching for in a massive manhunt.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the Catalan police service said a suspect was shot in Subirats, a town 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona.

Earlier, the La Vanguardia newspaper reported that Abouyaaqoub, the suspected driver who had mowed down pedestrians Thursday in Barcelona, had been captured in that area. Police would not confirm that.