City councilman defeated in Senate primary mulls options

By Published:
(WLWT Photo)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati city councilman defeated in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in 2016 is mulling options for his political future.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld recently met with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and that his name also is being floated for either Cincinnati mayor or Ohio lieutenant governor.

The 32-year-old politician recently made a failed attempt to defeat former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland in the 2016 primary election. Strickland himself came up short in the general election against current U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican.

Sittenfeld says it’s flattering that people are weighing in on their preferences on what he should do, but says he’s focused on his job as a city councilman for the people of Cincinnati right now.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s