City councilman defeated in Senate primary mulls options

CINCINNATI (AP) — A Cincinnati city councilman defeated in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate in 2016 is mulling options for his political future.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld recently met with the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and that his name also is being floated for either Cincinnati mayor or Ohio lieutenant governor.

The 32-year-old politician recently made a failed attempt to defeat former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland in the 2016 primary election. Strickland himself came up short in the general election against current U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, a Republican.

Sittenfeld says it’s flattering that people are weighing in on their preferences on what he should do, but says he’s focused on his job as a city councilman for the people of Cincinnati right now.