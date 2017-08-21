Community remembers teenage boys killed in deadly crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – People are rallying around each other after two teenage boys were killed in deadly crash Sunday.

It’s been a tough 24 hours for students and staff at Greenon High School. Classes were canceled Monday in response to the deadly crash that killed two of their students; 15-year-old Connor Williams and 17-year-old David Waag.

“Everybody’s,” Superintendet Brad Silvus said. “Hurting.”

17-year-old David Waag was a talent soccer player and 15-year-old Conner Williams was a star on the football field.

“Both boys very well-liked,” Silvus said. “Very well known in the community.”

Both teens were killed in a single-car crash. It happened just before 4pm Sunday on Wilkerson Road near Mud Run Road in Bath Township. Both were in the back seat. Neither were wearing a seat belt The teen driver and passenger survived the crash. OSP says they were wearing their seat belts.

“He was probably the best person,” teammate of Waag’s said. “On the soccer team he had a lot of energy.”

Fox spent Monday, honoring him by spelling out his name on the fence near School.

“There’s got to be a lot of support because the accident,” Fox said. “Had four people in so the community has to come around and support the people who were in it.”

A candlelight vigil is planned for Monday at 8 p.m. on the school’s football field.