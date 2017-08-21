Dragons belt 3 home runs in 7-2 win at Lake County

Eastlake, Ohio—The Dayton Dragons connected on three home runs and starting pitcher Scott Moss worked seven strong innings as they defeated the Lake County Captains 7-2 on Monday night. The Dragons won three-of-four in the series at Lake County and have won six of their last eight games.

The Dragons enjoyed a big inning in the third to take the lead. Jose Siri reached on an infield single with two outs and scored from first base on Taylor Trammell’s double off the right field fence to make it 1-0. Bruce Yari lined a double down the left field line to bring in Trammell. Taylor Sparks followed with a titanic blast to left field for his second home run of the year to give the Dragons a 4-0 lead. Sparks’ home run was measured at 449 feet and was clocked off the bat at 113 mph.

Lake County’s Conner Capel connected on his 22nd home run of the season and third of the series in the bottom of the third, but Siri responded with his 21st homer of the year in the fifth to make it 5-1.

In the eighth, Dayton’s Cassidy Brown connected on a two-run home run to left field to make it 7-1. The homer was Brown’s fourth of the year and came in front of many family and friends. Brown is from Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, about 45 minutes from Classic Park. Lake County scored one run in the bottom of the eighth to close out the scoring.

Moss (13-6) worked the first seven innings to earn the win. He allowed just one run on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts. Moss moved into a tie for fourth place on the Dragons all-time single-season victories list. Dauri Moreta tossed the final two innings to close it out, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts. For the second straight day, Dragons pitchers did not issue a walk. They surrendered just one walk over the final three games of the series covering 28 innings.

The Dragons 12-hit attack was led by Taylor Trammell, who reached base four times with a single, double, and two walks. He stole three bases, scored a run, and drove one in. Siri and Sparks each had two hits including a home run. Michael Beltre also had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (20-37, 61-66) return home to open a three-game series at Fifth Third Field against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (36-21, 67-57) on Tuesday night at 7:00. Tony Santillan (7-7, 3.56) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Kenny Rosenberg (6-6, 4.13).