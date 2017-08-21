Fire Department to remind drivers school is in session

By Published:
(WDTN Photo / Dana Smith)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – When school starts Tuesday the West Carrollton Fire Department will be reminding drivers to use caution in the school zones.

Fire crews will be in the school zones of Harry Russell Elementary School and Water Shade Early Childhood Center during the morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times for the first few days of the new school year.

“We are placing a banner on a fire department vehicles parked in highly visible locations that remind drivers that school is open and to drive slowly,” said Fire Chief Chris Barnett.

The crews will be stationed on Elm Street near Harry Russell Elementary on August 22-23 from 8:15 to 8:45 a.m. and 3:00 to 3:30 p.m. The engines and medics will be positioned and on Cedar Street and Stadium Drive near Shade ECC on Aug. 23-24 from 8:45-9:00 a.m. and from 3:30 to 3:45 p.m.

Chief Barnett said that statistics show that cell phones are a common reason for accidents in school zones. The same Safe Kids USA statistics also show that drivers are often more distracted in the afternoon than in the morning.

Barnett said he hopes the high-visibility of the fire equipment with the banners should catch the attention of drivers to use caution and to slow down in the school zones.

