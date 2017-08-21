Judge in case of buried newborn upholds gag order

By Published:
Brooke Skylar Richardson appears in a Warren County courtroom Tuesday for a hearing. (WDTN Photo/Darren King)

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The judge in the case of an 18-year-old charged in the death of her newborn buried at her home is continuing to bar attorneys and others in the case from commenting publicly outside court.

The Warren County judge ruled Friday that the gag order he issued earlier in the case against 18-year-old Brooke Skylar Richardson will remain in place.

Richardson has pleaded not guilty to charges including aggravated murder in the May death of the infant.

READ MORE: Trial date set for teen accused of murdering her baby

The remains were found July 14 in Carlisle, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Cincinnati.

The prosecutor says Richardson “purposely caused” the death, then burned and buried the baby. Richardson’s attorney previously said she “didn’t kill her baby.”

The judge says his order is intended to help ensure a fair trial.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s