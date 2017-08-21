Kings Island offering free admission to fire and police personnel

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kings Island said Monday it is honoring those who protect their community by offering free admission to all active police and fire personnel.

The free admission will be in effect August 25 through August 27.

A valid fire and police photo ID must be presented at Kings Island to take advantage of the offer. Fire and police badges and identification cards are accepted only if accompanied by a photo ID. As all ID must reference specific fire or police duty, government-only issued IDs will not be accepted.

Those who quality for free admission include firefighters, EMTs, uniformed police officers, state troopers, border patrol agents, investigators, evidence technicians, firearms examiners, crime lab technicians, 911 dispatchers, correction officers, handwriting examiners, intelligence analysts and investigative assistants.

The offer also allows fire and police personnel to purchase admission tickets at a special price of $32 for up to six family members.

In addition, guests will have an opportunity to interact with emergency response teams and vehicles.

Kings Island will be open August 25 from 5:00 -10:00 p.m., August 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and August 27 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.