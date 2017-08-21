Local library and park to create book club

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  A local library is planning to create a book club to connect children with nature starting September 1.

The Dayton Metro Library and the Five Rivers MetroParks are working together to create this book club for preschooler and  their parents or caregivers.

The Get Outside Book Club is for children who are between three-years-old and six-years-old and it will provide nature themed backpacks filled with books and activities that can be checked out from the library. Children can earn a prize after they read six books based on nature and complete six outdoor activities with the book club.

Families that register for the book club will receive a folder to safe children activities.

There will be programs for the book club throughout the months of September and October.

You can click here to register for the first event and more information can be found at the Dayton Metro Library website.

 

