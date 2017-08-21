New images emerge of suspected Spain attacker

People stand next to candles and flowers placed on the ground after a terror attack that killed 14 people and wounded over 120 in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish newspaper El Pais has published images of what it says is the driver of the van attack supposedly making a getaway on foot after plowing through scores of people on Barcelona’s iconic Las Ramblas promenade.

The three images show a slim man wearing sunglasses seemingly walking through what El Pais says is traditional La Boqueria market just off Las Ramblas.

Catalan authorities have confirmed on Monday that the van driver was Younes Abouyaaqoub, and that he is the last of the 12-man Islamic extremist cell to remain at large.

Thursday’s van attack and a subsequent car attack in a nearby town hours later killed 14 people and injured more than 120 others.

Police say all 12 men in the terrorist cell had connections to the northern town of Ripoll.

