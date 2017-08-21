New images emerge of suspected Spain attacker

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish newspaper El Pais has published images of what it says is the driver of the van attack supposedly making a getaway on foot after plowing through scores of people on Barcelona’s iconic Las Ramblas promenade.

The three images show a slim man wearing sunglasses seemingly walking through what El Pais says is traditional La Boqueria market just off Las Ramblas.

Catalan authorities have confirmed on Monday that the van driver was Younes Abouyaaqoub, and that he is the last of the 12-man Islamic extremist cell to remain at large.

Thursday’s van attack and a subsequent car attack in a nearby town hours later killed 14 people and injured more than 120 others.

Catalan interior minister Joaquim Forn has told Catalunya Radio on Monday that “everything indicates” that Abouyaaqoub, a 22-year-old Moroccan and resident of the northern town of Ripoll, was the van driver.

Police are searching Monday throughout the northeastern region bordering France.

Police say all 12 men in the terrorist cell had connections to the northern town of Ripoll.