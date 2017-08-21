Ohio judge shot in front of courthouse

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — According to Jefferson County officials, a judge has been shot in front of the courthouse.

Sheriff Fred Abdulla confirmed that Judge Joseph Bruzzese, Jr. was shot in front of the courthouse a little after 8:00 a.m.

Officials say his bailiff returned fire, and killed one of the suspects. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department has another suspect in custody currently.

Judge Bruzzese, Jr. has been taken by helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital for treatment. Officials say he is currently in stable condition.

2 NEWS will continue to follow this story and keep you updated as we learn more.