KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police found a gun in a local at a local high school in the Miami Valley Monday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. at Kettering Fairmont High School.

The school told police about the gun in the school and police picked up a small caliber pistol but there was no ammunition with the gun.

Police arrested a student in connection with the gun Monday and is facing charges.

Police are still investigating this case.