Police: Homicide suspect killed self when officers arrived

By Published:
Crime Scene Tape

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a homicide suspect killed himself when authorities came to his home with a search warrant.

Lorain police say officers were speaking with a family member of the suspect on Sunday at his Amherst Township home when the 55-year-old man went to his garage and shot himself. His name has not been released.

Police say the man was a suspect in the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman on Saturday. They say he was identified by video that showed the moments leading up to the woman’s death. Her name was also withheld.

Police do not believe there are any other suspects in the woman’s death. They continue to investigate.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s