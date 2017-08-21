Police: Homicide suspect killed self when officers arrived

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a homicide suspect killed himself when authorities came to his home with a search warrant.

Lorain police say officers were speaking with a family member of the suspect on Sunday at his Amherst Township home when the 55-year-old man went to his garage and shot himself. His name has not been released.

Police say the man was a suspect in the shooting death of a 24-year-old woman on Saturday. They say he was identified by video that showed the moments leading up to the woman’s death. Her name was also withheld.

Police do not believe there are any other suspects in the woman’s death. They continue to investigate.