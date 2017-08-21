Police: Intoxicated Ohio man impersonating officer had guns

Published:

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Police say an intoxicated 21-year-old Ohio man impersonated an officer and approached a driver about alleged traffic violations, then was later found to have three handguns and a bulletproof vest in his vehicle.

Investigators say Jacob Staton walked up to a motorist who was in a vehicle and identified himself as an officer last week in Oxford, roughly 30 miles northwest of Cincinnati. Police say the driver realized that the identification that Staton presented wasn’t for a legitimate officer and called authorities.

Staton was jailed on charges of impersonating a peace officer, using weapons while intoxicated and mishandling firearms in a vehicle. Butler County court records listed no attorney for the Oxford man ahead of his initial court appearance Monday.

