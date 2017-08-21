Sheriff: Judge fired about 5 shots at gunman

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio sheriff says a judge walking to work at his county’s courthouse was injured by a gunman’s bullets but managed to fire back before a probation officer ultimately killed the suspect.

Jefferson County Sheriff Fred Abdalla says courthouse video shows Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. firing about five shots at the gunman, who also fired about five shots.

Abdalla told reporters after Monday’s shooting that investigators are familiar with the suspect and are checking to see if he had any connection with the judge.

The 65-year-old judge underwent surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital. Republican Gov. John Kasich says he’s been told the judge is expected to survive.

The judge was shot in an alleyway by the courthouse.

