Sheriff’s Office investigates transport shuttle injuries at Darke Co. Fair

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A safety committee and the sheriff’s office are both investigating a series of accidents at the Darke County Fair. Over the fair’s opening weekend, 3 people were hurt separately in or around the fair’s transport shuttles.

The transport shuttles are wagons towed by tractors and have an open, low bench on both sides to carry about 30 people.

The first incident happened Friday afternoon. A shuttle hit an 80-year-old woman when she was trying to board and she suffered a leg and foot injury.

Two other incidents happened in the same place Saturday night. The sheriff’s office says a 78-year-old man either tripped or was struck by a shuttle before hitting his head on the ground.

Less than an hour later, another shuttle hit a 46-year-old man and injured his leg and ankle while he was waiting in the drop-off area.

All of the victims were treated and released from the hospital.

Management says all of the drivers tested negative for drugs and alcohol.

Immediately after the third incident, the fair shut down the shuttle service and started shuttling passengers by golf car Sunday. Workers also roped off a barrier with cones and signs to separate the vehicles from passengers.

The Sheriff’s Office and fair safety committee are investigating whether anyone is at fault.

Organizers say the incidents shouldn’t discourage visitors from enjoying the historic fair.

“Our fair’s been a safe fair for 161 years and we plan on keeping it that way. We just invite each and every one of you. Again it’s the 18th to the 26th,” said Darke County Fair Manager Brian Rismiller.