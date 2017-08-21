Solar eclipse brought smiles to patients at Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The celestial event of the summer has come and gone and what a sight it was.

The Miami Valley saw a near total solar eclipse for the first time in 99 years. The shadow of the moon covering the sun traveled across the entire United States from Oregon to South Carolina at close to 1500 miles an hour.

The eclipse began in the Miami Valley at 1:12PM Monday and lasted for a couple of hours with the maximum viewing opportunity in region happening at 2:28 pm.

There were viewing events all across the Miami Valley, including at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

“We use today to kind of educate the patients on what is an eclipse and letting them be a part of this day in history, but also used it as an opportunity for patients to be able to see the solar eclipse safely,” Dayton Children’s Hospital Child Life Specialist Laura Eling said.

Doctors, nurses, patients and parents all put on their solar eclipse glasses just to get a glimpse of the moon covering the sun.

Looking up at the sky gave so many children pure joy as they took in the moment of the hospital’s new sky deck.

Kids were able to draw and play games while enjoying the solar eclipse safely. And just for a brief moment, not worry about treatment and medication.

“Oh my gosh, I do think the children enjoyed this. Just seeing their faces when they put their glasses on and looked up. They were all like wow. It makes everything worth planning for and I know at the end of the day this is what they’re going to remember. They are not going to remember what they had to go through medically. These are the moments that they’re going to remember,” Eling said.

The hospital gave away roughly 100 NASA approved solar eclipse glasses to protect everyone’s eyes.