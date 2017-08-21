Solar eclipse glasses can be saved

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Solar eclipse glasses with the specific certification can be used for the next solar eclipse in 2024.

NASA says you can use the solar eclipse glasses a number of times if the glasses have the ISO 12312-2 code and in good condition. NASA says to get new solar eclipse glasses if the filters on the glasses have holes, scratches, or punctures in them.

There might be warnings on the glasses to throw them out after three years, but NASA says that warning is outdated so you can use them as along as the glasses have the ISO 12312-2 code.

For more information about the solar eclipse and safety tips while using solar eclipse glasses, click here.