Solar eclipse glasses can be saved

By Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Solar eclipse glasses with the specific certification can be used for the next solar eclipse in 2024.

NASA says you can use the solar eclipse glasses a number of times if the glasses have the ISO 12312-2 code and in good condition. NASA says to get new solar eclipse glasses if the filters on the glasses have holes, scratches, or punctures in them.

There might be warnings on the glasses to throw them out after three years, but NASA says that warning is outdated so you can use them as along as the glasses have the  ISO 12312-2 code.

For more information about the solar eclipse and safety tips while using solar eclipse glasses, click here.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s