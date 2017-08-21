Suspicious package makes staff members sick

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (WDTN) – Two staff members were sick Monday after a suspicious package arrived at the Green Bay Police headquarters.

Officers say an envelope with some type of substance arrived at the police headquarters Monday afternoon. Green Bay Chief Smith said a Captain came to his office to tell him about the suspicious package.

Chief Smith said a Captain and a secretary were given narcan before they were transported to the hospital and everyone evacuated the building.

“Both of the people have been transported to local hospital for an evaluation,and just as a precautionary measure, not sure how long it is going to take the fire department to retrieve the envelope examine the contents and determine what it is,” Chief Smith said.

Chief Smith also said the package came from “outside the area.”

There is no word yet on the condition of the Captain and secretary but police are still investigating this incident.