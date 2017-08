DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A song released in the 1980s sits at the number one spot on the iTunes Top 100 Songs Chart Monday.

Bonnie Tyler’s song, ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ was released April 8, 1983 from the Faster than the Speed of Night album and is the number one downloaded song Monday.

The total solar eclipse traveled across the United States Monday morning and it the peak time of the solar eclipse was 2:28 p.m. in the Miami Valley.

