US Navy to conduct broad probe of 7th Fleet

By Published:
Malaysian Maritime Director Indera Abu Bakar points the damage of USS John S. McCain shown on a screen during a press conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. The U.S. Navy said the USS John S. McCain arrived at Singapore's naval base with "significant damage" to its hull after a collision early Monday between it and an oil tanker east of Singapore. A number of U.S. sailors are missing after the collision, the second accident involving a ship from the Navy's 7th Fleet in the Pacific in two months. (AP Photo/Daniel Chan)

SINGAPORE (AP) —  A U.S. defense official says the Navy’s top officer is ordering a broad investigation into the performance and readiness of America’s Pacific-based 7th Fleet — after two ship collisions in the past two months.

And there have been four ship crashes in the past two years.

The defense official says Navy Adm. John Richardson — who’s the chief of naval operations — has directed Adm. Phil Davidson to lead the investigation. Davidson heads the Navy’s Fleet Forces.

The official says Richardson wants to ensure there aren’t bigger problems that may be masked by the high pace of ship operations in the Pacific region.

The official wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss the investigation and therefore spoke on condition of anonymity.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s