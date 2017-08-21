Watch NASA’s live stream of the solar eclipse

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – All of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun Monday.

Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe-inspiring sights – a total solar eclipse. This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun’s tenuous atmosphere – the corona – can be seen, will stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.

In the Miami Valley observers will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun’s disk.

Would you like more information about Monday’s eclipse? Head over to NASA’s eclipse website where you can find maps, information and videos.