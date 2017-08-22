2 NEWS Brooke Moore throws first pitch at Dayton Dragons games

By Published: Updated:
Brooke Moore will join Mark Allan as co-anchor of 2 NEWS. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – 2 NEWS co-anchor Brooke Moore threw the first pitch at the Dayton Dragons baseball game Tuesday evening.

The rolled out the red carpet as Moore was ready to throw the first pitch.

The game started at 7:00 p.m. as the Dayton Dragons take on the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Moore is joined by Mark Allan and Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis weeknights for Five on 2, 2 NEWS at 6, 2 NEWS at 10 on Dayton’s CW and 2 NEWS at 11.

You can watch 2 NEWS anchor Mark Allan, 2 NEWS co-anchor Brooke Moore and Chief Meteorologist Brian on 2 NEWS First at 4, the Miami Valley’s first and only 4 pm local newscast, beginning Monday, September 11, 2017.

Video courtesy of Brooke Moore’s family.

