Biker group donates school supplies to Morrison Elementary first graders

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A motorcycle club here helped prepare 150 Morrison Elementary School first graders for back-to-school, while also showing them that appearances can be deceiving.

The first day of class at the Northridge district school revved to a start Tuesday when eight Harley Davidson motorcycles pulled into the parking lot.

Six first grade classes greeted the Buckeye Harley Davidson Harley Owners Group (HOG) with giggles and shrieks of excitement as they watched them circle and come to a stop.

First grade student Tanner Fugate was at a loss for words when he heard the engines rounding the bend.

“I was like, ‘what!'” he said excitedly.

The Buckeye HOG chapter has been surprising students at Morrison Elementary for 27 years with a delivery of school supplies. The group uses money from a Christmas gift wrapping fundraiser at the Harley Davidson dealership to shop for everything on the district’s official school supply list, and Sam’s Club donated additional tissue boxes and disinfecting wipes.

Morrison Elementary principal Tabitha Hardin said the donations help take away stress from families struggling to pay for supplies.

“Sometimes, unfortunately, we have students that are unable to come to school prepared,” Hardin said. “With the HOG organization, they make that possible.”

Leftover money from the gift wrapping fundraiser goes toward a check to pay for additional school expenses throughout the year.

The HOG chapter said it’s among several charity initiatives it hopes will dispel misconceptions of motorcycle culture.

“Motorcycle riders across the country are trying to get good publicity versus bad,” said Buckey Harley Davidson HOG secretary Faye McQuality said.

You can find more information about the HOG chapter here.