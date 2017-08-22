Community remains divided over Franklin monument removal

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) — The decision by a Warren County city to remove a confederate memorial continues to generate debate inside that community.
A standing room only crowd packed the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday night. The crowd was so large that several people, and media outlets, were forced to stand in the hallway during the meeting.
Several people voiced their concerns with the city’s decision to remove the General Robert E. Lee memorial marker from Dixie Highway. Some of those people say they want the monument returned to its original location.