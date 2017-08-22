Divers to search flooded McCain compartments

In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, tugboats from Singapore assist the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as it steers towards Changi Naval Base, Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. The U.S. Navy ordered a broad investigation into the performance and readiness of the Pacific-based 7th Fleet after the USS John S. McCain collided with an oil tanker in Southeast Asia. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via AP)

SINGAPORE (AP) — The U.S. 7th Fleet says divers will search flooded compartments of USS John S. McCain for missing sailors.

Navy and Marine Corps. divers have joined the search for 10 missing sailors and will access flooded compartments on the USS John S. McCain, which is docked at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base.

It says the sea-based search by aircraft and ships from the U.S., Singapore and Malaysian navies will continue east of Singapore where the McCain and an oil tanker collided at daybreak Monday.

“Equipped with surface supplied air rigs, divers will access sealed compartments located in damaged parts of the ship,” the 7th Fleet’s statement says. “Additionally, they will conduct damage assessments of the hull and flooded areas.”

