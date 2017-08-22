Dragons crush Hot Rods 12-0 for 4th straight win

Dayton, Ohio—Taylor Trammell had a home run, triple, and five runs batted in and two Dayton pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the Dragons defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 12-0 on Tuesday night.

The Dragons have won four straight games and seven of their last nine. Tuesday’s 12-run winning margin was their largest of the season, eclipsing their previous high of nine set in wins by scores of 11-2 and 9-0.

The Dragons last four-game winning streak came June 30-July 3 when they swept a series from Fort Wayne. Their last winning streak of more than four games was a six-game streak May 4-9. Their longest winning streak of the year is seven, starting with the third game of the season April 8.

The Dragons took a 3-0 lead in the third, keyed by a two-run double by Malik Collymore and a run-scoring double by Cassidy Brown. They broke the game open with five runs in the fifth, getting a two-run triple by Trammell and a solo home run by Taylor Sparks in the inning. Jose Siri also added an RBI single as the Dragons jumped ahead 8-0.

Trammell blasted a three-run home run in the sixth as the Dragons extended their lead to 11-0. They closed out the scoring in the eighth on an RBI single by Sparks.

Dragons starting pitcher Tony Santillan (8-7) was outstanding over a short five-inning performance as he threw just 63 pitches to earn the win. Santillan allowed no runs on just one hit and no walks with four strikeouts. Alex Webb replaced Santillan and worked the final four innings to earn his second save. Webb allowed just one hit and no walks with three strikeouts.

Five players had at least two hits as part of a 13-hit attack for the Dragons. They including Trammell, Sparks, Brown, Randy Ventura, and Hector Vargas.

Notes: The Dragons have scored at least seven runs in four straight games for the first time this season…The Dragons have hit at least two home runs in four consecutive games…Their 12-run total marked the most they have scored in a game since June 30…Dragons pitchers have gone three straight games without issuing a walk and have given up just one walk in the last four games covering 37 innings…The Dragons are 5-0 at home against Bowling Green this season and lead the overall season series with the Hot Rods, six games to five, with five to play.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-37, 62-66) host the Hot Rods (36-22, 67-58) in the second game of the series on Wednesday night at 7:00. Andrew Jordan (5-8, 4.90) will start for the Dragons against Bowling Green’s Chris Pike (4-4, 4.11).

