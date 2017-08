DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – George Clinton visited the Funk Music Hall of Fame Sunday, August 20 to support and to pay tribute funk music legends in Dayton.

Clinton was a part of the musical group, Parliament-Funkadelic, in the 1970s, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Funk Music Hall of Fame and Exhibition Center is located on the 113 block of East Third Street in Dayton, Ohio.