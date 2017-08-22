Hometown of missing sailor rallies around family

Jacob Drake, according to his family, is one of 10 missing sailors aboard the USS John S. McCain.

NORTH LEWISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a Champaign County sailor missing at sea is praying for a miracle. 21-year-old Jacob Drake is one of the 10 sailors missing after the U.S.S. John McCain collided with a tanker off the coast of Singapore early Monday.

Jacob Drake’s family tells 2 NEWS they’re staying positive and remaining hopeful.

North Lewisburg Mayor Cheryl Hollingsworth says she’s heartbroken over the news.

“We send our young people here in the community to service,” Hollingsworth said. “And they’re so happy to serve and it’s just so sad when they’re harmed.”

As of Tuesday, some bodies were found in a flooded compartment of the warship. That same compartment is where the family tells 2 NEWS Drake worked. However, they tell 2 NEWS they aren’t sure if Drake was there at the time of the collision. We know one body has yet to be identified. Meanwhile in North Lewisburg, residents say they’re feeling for the family.

“He was so young,” Marci Inskeep said. “He had his whole future ahead of him. I feel so sorry for his family.”

“They should be very proud of their son,” Hollingsworth said. “And I’m just so sorry they’re going through this time of pain and I just wish them the very best.”

After learning Drake was missing, within a matter of hours his hometown pulled together to support the family’s plans to host a vigil.

“It’s important,” Hollingsworth said. “I think it says that we all care about individuals in the community and we really want to honor him.”

The candlelight vigil is planned for Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at the North Lewisburg Ball Park in North Lewisburg.

 

