SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Springfield Regional Hospital confirms the hospital lockdown is lifted after three people were hurt.

The hosptial issued a lockdown around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say one person hit by car and two people were shot in the 300 block of West Grand Ave in Springfield around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday.

