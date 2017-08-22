Kansas death blamed on flash flooding

A Kansas City family scrambled to the roof of their home after the Blue River escaped its banks early Tuesday. Fire officials, who are in contact with the family, will wait until the waters recede to rescue them. (AP Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Kansas’ say a 56-year-old man drowned after his car was swept away by floodwaters caused by thunderstorms that pummeled the region.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Tuesday that the body of Robert Dean Schoenhals of Pleasanton was found about 2½ hours after the accident.

Authorities say a deputy saw Schoenhals try to drive through high standing water on a highway shortly before 4:50 a.m. when the car hydroplaned off the road and entered a ditch with deep, rushing water.

The Sheriff’s Office says the car was found unoccupied about 45 minutes later some 150 yards from where it first entered the water. Schoenhals’ body was found about 7:20 a.m., about 75 yards from his vehicle.

Rain in the region prompted rescues of stranded motorists and others who scrambled to safety atop rooftops.

